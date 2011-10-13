Pickles is in a muddle over rubbish by Duncan Reynolds

Communities Secretary, Eric Pickles’ pledge of £250million to bring back weekly bin collections would be amusing if it were not such a blatant attempt to “curry” favour with English local councils. Pickles may look as if he might single handedly generate enough take away packaging to require a daily collection, but most of the public have not only become quite used to putting out rubbish on alternate weeks but we even feel virtuous in the process. Bin collections may be one of the most visible of the council services we all receive but Pickles has now sought to elevate their status to that of a basic human right. What of our responsibilities to waste less and recycle more?

If he has the odd quarter of a billion to hand back to councils, far better to pursue the policy of increasing local decision making and allow them to consult their electorate and ask how they would wish to see it spent. His (not so) cheap stunt ahead of a party conference has nothing to do with public health as he has claimed. Were he genuinely interested in public health he could do much worse than partially restore funding to local authority run social services departments who across the country have axed budgets for social care. So called “bed blocking” in acute hospitals is a direct consequence of the inability to get people back home with increased care, or to respite and rehabilitation facilities in a timely manner, often simply because of a lack of resources in social care. Blocked beds result in pressures on health budgets, cancelled operations, healthcare associated infection and delayed acute admissions. I doubt any lives have been put at risk as a direct result of moving to alternate week bin collections but bed blocking undoubtedly results in avoidable deaths.

So please take away your rubbish policy Mr. Pickles, don’t trivialize the debate on rights and responsibilities in society and put your weight behind a serious public heath problem. The only smell in the air is not from mountains of uncollected rubbish, it’s the stench of hypocrisy.

